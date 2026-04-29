Brand new Boise Street Bridge opens in Horseshoe Bend

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Getting around Horseshoe Bend just got a whole lot easier thanks to a new bridge that will connect the eastern and western portions of the town.

Nick Salabar, the Lead Construction Inspector on the Boise Street Bridge project, said he's happy for the town.

“I can say— throughout the project— I’ve gotten to know the community a little bit better, going into the shops and things like that,” said Salabar of the two-year undertaking. One of the neighbors Salabar encountered was Sharlene Earl.

WATCH: Construction inspector gives Senior Reporter Don Nelson a tour of the new bridge

Boise Street Bridge in Horseshoe Bend is now open

“It’s a small town feel, I love living here,” said Earl of Horshoe Bend. She said that with the new bridge complete, everything is now within walking distance.

Earl has lived here long enough to remember the old bridge that once stood in the same spot.

"It’s nice to have it back. It was missed," said Earl. "The old bridge was beautiful, like an old bridge would be. They did put a piece of it in our Veterans’ park in our little town.”

Salabar can now move on to his next project, knowing his work made a positive impact in this neighborhood.

“This particular location is very important to this community; they have the swimming hole, lots of fishing, they have jet boat races coming up next week, and everyone’s excited that this will be open for that,” Salabar said.

To see the new bridge, just head west on Idaho Street off of Highway 55.

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