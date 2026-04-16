BOISE, Idaho — This past winter was the warmest on record which led to a low snowpack year. That has a residual effect on the water levels in the spring and the summer so we caught up with the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association to learn what it all means.

"We are a little behind on snowpack, but that does not mean we don’t have more than enough water to have a great fun-filled summer on the rivers in Idaho," said Hardy Bender with IOGA. "Trips are booking up fast, so if you want to secure a spot, I recommend booking now."

WATCH| Check out the video to see some of the rivers that guides will take you down in Idaho

Rafting season for commercial guides will start earlier after a lackluster winter

This year we will not have a highwater season, which is always disappointing for those of us who are private boaters, but for commercial guides it might actually work better because in years with a big spring run-off, they postpone trips for safety reasons.

"So really it kind of opens up those months where sometimes we have to cancel trips because it is too dangerous, that’s not going to happen this year," said Bender. "We might have an even longer boating season."

The question this year is how long the water will last. It's not a problem we have to worry about on the Payette and the Boise Rivers. Full reservoirs and dams provide irrigation flow later in the season, and boaters get to benefit from that as there are multiple guides that run day trips on these rivers.

Idaho is also one of the best places to embark on a multi-day whitewater rafting adventure with rivers like the Main Salmon, the Middle Fork of the Salmon, the Lower Salmon, Hells Canyon of the Snake (dam-controlled) and the Selway.

Our natural rivers are big rivers, which will still have good flows. The main concern comes with the Selway, which does dry up later in the summer, and if the water drops on the Middle Fork, it forces guiding trips to fly in people to Indian Creek instead of putting in at Dagger Falls.

Booking with a guide is the safest way to enjoy the river with your family if you do not have the experience to go on your own. Outfitters and guides train, they do swift water rescue techniques, they plan trips, which includes meals, and have a vast knowledge of the rivers they are taking you down.

"So, despite the low flows, rafting is still an inherently dangerous thing," said Bender. "The people that know how to get you down safest with your whole family and make sure they have a good time is by booking with an outfitter and guiding service."

Lower-than-normal flows this year also mean you can book a fishing excursion earlier than normal and have good conditions. There are several companies that do jet boat tours, and they will take you to a variety of different rivers, including Hells Canyon.

"Fishing season is looking great, and the jet boat operators are also looking at a really fun and awesome season too," said Bender. "They are raring to go, they are booking up and they are booking up fast."

Raft Idaho is a website where you can customize the adventure you are looking for and check out the different guiding services in the state and the services they provide.