Boise County implements burn ban nearly a month early following wildfire activity

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Boise County Board of County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to implement the Boise County Outdoor Burning Ordinance following recent wildfire activity.

Officials enacted the ordinance nearly a month early—moving its annual July 1 to October 20 period forward—because of the growing wildfire risk in the area.

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The ordinance does not restrict campfires in approved fire structures. However, it does restrict any open burning outside of city limits.

At the request of Boise County, the Idaho Department of Lands has deactivated burn permit processing in Boise County for the time being.

Burn permits that were already acquired through the Idaho Department of Lands remain valid for the 10 days following the issuance date.

Officials say the ordinance will remain in effect until October 20 unless wildfire conditions prompt the Boise County Board of County Commissioners to vote for an extension.

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