Rookie wildland firefighters train at CWI ahead of potentially historic fire season

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho fire officials warn that this summer could be a historic wildfire season, and a new group of wildland firefighters is training at the College of Western Idaho to prepare for what may lie ahead.

Students spent the week learning wildland fire basics alongside other wildland firefighting crews — digging lines, pumping water and moving as a crew through field exercises.

WATCH: CWI students train to aid in firefighting efforts

Rookie Idaho wildland firefighters train for potentially historic season

Kirk Carpenter, president of the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association, said state and local partners began preparing earlier than usual this year.

"Normally, we would start wildfire planning meetings in May," Carpenter said, "Ours began in February this year."

Preliminary numbers indicate Idaho burned nearly 949,000 acres in 2024. NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) data shows Idaho's largest wildfire years include 2012, when nearly 2 million acres burned, and 2007, when nearly 2.4 million acres burned.

Fire officials say this summer carries the potential to reach that same level.

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"You have to measure it against what our, our large historic years were in 2007, 2 million acres," Carpenter said, "so we have to prepare for that type of historical fire season."

Among those training at CWI is Zachary Azuz, an on-call wildland fire service recruit who began the week in the classroom before moving into the field. For Azuz, the motivation is rooted in service.

"I always feel the need to serve. I like serving others, and, um, that's what I'm here to do," Azuz said.

A dry and mild winter has already shaped his expectations heading into the season.

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"We did not get much snow at all. We did not get much rain, so I kind of anticipated this," Azuz said, "Um, and of course, no one wants fires, but I'm glad we're out here, and we're able to be here if there are ones."

The group's final field day will take place in Idaho City, where the rookie wildland firefighters will help contain a prescribed burn.

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