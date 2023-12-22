Go Team Therapy Dogs Bring Comfort to Stressed Holiday Travelers at Boise Airport

Summarize who, what, when, where.



Boise Airport is anticipating its busiest days of the holiday season on December 21st and 22nd with longer lines at TSA and crowded parking lots.

Plus, amid stressful holiday travel, local group Go Team Therapy and Crisis Dogs, is visiting the airport to bring comfort and smiles to travelers, showcasing the positive impact of therapy dogs

For more information on Go Team Therapy and Crisis Dogs, you can visit their website– https://goteamdogs.org/join-the-team/

For more holiday travel tips, visit this link– https://www.kivitv.com/news/local-news/in-your-neighborhood/boise-airport/boise-airport-tips-for-making-your-holiday-travels-smoother

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The holiday travel season is in full swing, with Christmas just days away. I'm your South Boise neighborhood reporter, Riley Shoemaker. If you are coming in or out of Boise Airport this holiday season, expect longer, packed parking lots, longer lines at TSA, and potential weather delays related to low visibility on the runway.

The Boise Airport is expecting December 21st and 22nd to be its busiest days of the holiday season, with 16,000 travelers passing through each day. Airport officials recommend getting to the airport at least 2 hours before your flight is scheduled to take off. Be sure to check the airport's website for real-time parking updates on which lots have open spots. Keep in mind you'll want to factor in an additional 15-30 minutes for the shuttle if you park in the economy lot.

For a lot of people, travel comes with all kinds of frustrations. So, I talked with a local group trying to ease some stress with the help of their furry friends.

Bringing smiles to travelers on their way through the Boise Airport—that is the mission of Go Team Therapy and Crisis Dogs.

"It's so fun because you can tell the people that want to say hi," says Jo Egbert with Go Team Idaho.

Go Team Idaho started in the Treasure Valley in 2016 and has since grown to 98 dogs and 92 humans who visit assisted living facilities, hospitals, libraries, schools, airports, and wherever the comfort of a four-legged friend is needed.

But around the holidays, the team loves to greet travelers at the airport.

“It’s so fun because you can tell the people that want to say hi. The cool thing about this year is that we get to go on the other side of TSA and the concourses so we’ll be there for stress-busting for the people that are waiting for their flights too.”

In Boise, the busiest travel days of the season are here. Thursday, the 21st, and Friday, the 22nd, are expected to see 16,000 passengers each day in Boise, with millions taking flight nationwide.

And for many, with seasonal travel comes stress. Research shows therapy dogs can help boost moods and help regulate some of the frustrations of cross-country travel.

"I think it's wonderful; dogs make people so happy, and when they see them, it's just a joy!” says one traveler at Boise Airport.

Each of these local therapy dogs is highly trained with real-life obedience training to expose dogs and handlers to a variety of situations.

And while the 98 dogs have bonded with people across the Treasure Valley, the organization’s 92 humans have bonded as well.

“We’ve become a family, and we’re there for each other,” says Jo Egbert with Go Team Idaho.

And together this week, they're bringing comfort to stressed-out travelers or anxious family members waiting for their loved ones.

“It’s a win-win. Our dogs love it, the people love it—everybody wins!” says Kelli Larson with Go Team Idaho.

