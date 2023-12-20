Boise Airport tips for making your holiday travels smoother

BOISE AIRPORT, Idaho — The Boise Airport expects to see as many as 16,000 passengers on their peak travel days this holiday season. We have some quick reminders to make your trip as easy as possible.

Peak Travel Days & Hours:

Busiest days: December 21st and 22nd. High traffic periods: 5 am-7 am and 10 am-12 pm.

Airport Arrival Tips:

Arrive at least two hours before departure. Longer security lines are expected.

Parking Information:

Remember to check real-time parking info on iflyboise.com and plan accordingly for a smoother holiday travel experience. Economy lot parking requires a shuttle and can take 15-30 minutes

Alternative Transportation:

Consider rideshares or valet service. Valet reservations athttps://iflyboisevalet.thecarpark.com/.

Baggage and TSA Guidelines:

Firearms not allowed in carry-on; declare and pack in checked bags. Keep presents unwrapped for easy inspection.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

16,000... That is the number of passengers Boise is expecting to see on each of its busiest travel days this week. Those peak travel days include Thursday, December 21st, and Friday, December 22nd.

Airport officials say, "pack your patience." You can expect to see longer lines than usual at security, so Boise Airport suggests passengers arrive no later than two hours before their flight's departure time. Airport officials expect the busiest times to be from 5 am to 7 am, with another surge from 10 am to noon.

Remember, parking may cause some delays in your arrival time, so it is important to have a plan. As part of Boise Airport's expansion plan, the East Parking Garage has doubled the airport's long-term parking capacity near the terminal. But during the busiest parking season of the year, capacity will vary, and some parking might include a shuttle ride from the economy lot, adding 15-30 minutes to your travel time.

In addition to potential traffic coming off the interstate and at the airport's entrance: "Getting off the freeway to the airport, there was a long line... parking was full. Long-term and short-term had long lines."

You do have a couple of options to ease parking headaches. The Boise Airport shows real-time availability of their parking garage online, or you can make a reservation with the valet. And to make it even easier, you can find those links on our website.

When it comes to baggage, it is important to know what you can and can't pack. You cannot travel with a firearm in your carry-on; attempting to do so could cause major delays and fines. All firearms must be declared and left in your checked bag, unloaded and properly packed in a hard-sided, locked case. If you're traveling with presents, TSA asks you keep them unwrapped so contents can be inspected if necessary.

During my visit to the airport, I spoke with some passengers who are braving the holiday rush to see what tips they have for their fellow travelers. "Patience, be early... the traffic is crazy, so you have to beat the traffic just to get here... the line was longer than those in and out lines," said two travelers.

"It's always worth it if your family is elsewhere and you want to go see them. Just plan ahead and safe travels," says Boise resident Ben Zaverukha.

