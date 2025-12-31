Two chairlifts open as Bogus Basin reaches top-to-bottom access

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — Bogus Basin opened two new chairlifts Wednesday, giving skiers and riders access from the top of the mountain to the base.

The Deer Point and Morning Star Express chairlifts began operating after snow crews worked for several days to build coverage across the mountain. With the new lifts spinning, Bogus Basin opened Upper Ridge, Sourdough, Stewart’s Bowl and Silver Queen.

In total, six lifts are scheduled to operate from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Five runs are groomed, and one terrain park is open.

Updated season pass access rules are in effect until night operations begin. Day tickets are available online, and the tubing hill is also open with reservations required.

