Bogus Basin blows through 5 million gallons of water in snowmaking push

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — Over the weekend, the snowmaking team at Bogus Basin blew through roughly 5 million gallons of water in a bid to open more terrain ahead of the New Year.

While Coach's Corner remains the only continuous run open to the public, resort officials are hopeful that cold temperatures this week will allow them to blow more snow and ultimately open additional trails and lifts for the skiing and riding public.

So far this season, record warm temperatures and rain have hampered efforts to open up the mountain, despite the implementation of snow-saving technology.

To provide some relief to the skiers and snowboarders who have been patiently waiting for the weather to cooperate, Bogus Basin is also removing some pass restrictions.

Bogus drops some pass restrictions

Since night skiing remains off the menu for the time being, Night Season Pass holders can now ski or ride from 12-4:30 p.m. daily.

Value Season Pass holders are no longer restricted during the holiday period and may ski open to close through Jan. 9. Starting Jan. 10, those same pass holders will have 12-4:30 p.m. access to the mountain until night operations commence.

Midweek Season Pass holders also no longer have 5 remaining blackout dates. What's more, Midweek pass holders can ski open to close on the weekend of Jan. 3-4.

Twighlight Season Pass holders may now ski from 12-4:30 p.m. until night operations commence.

Regular restrictions will go back into effect once night operations begin.