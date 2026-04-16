Snow-saving effort at Bogus Basin faces setback after difficult winter

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — Ski resorts across Idaho experienced one of their worst snow seasons on record this winter, with many opening later than usual and closing early, raising concerns about whether similar conditions could return next year.

At Bogus Basin, leaders say recent investments in snowmaking and snow-storage technology helped, but were not enough to offset unusually low snowfall totals.

In recent years, the nonprofit resort has invested heavily in snowmaking systems and expanded its use of Snow Secure, a Swedish-made snow preservation mat designed to keep stored snow cold through the summer months.

RELATED: Earlier ski season? Bogus Basin is expanding its Snow Secure project

Resort officials hoped to save enough snow to open the Coach run early this season. However, snowfall totals were historically low, and the resort collected roughly the same amount of snow as during its pilot program the year before.

“In most seasons we would be able to store quite a decent amount of snow,” said Austin Smith, director of innovation and marketing at Bogus Basin. “This season we were running on fumes toward the end of closing week.”

Officials said the base elevation of this year’s snowpack was around 6,000 feet. Bogus Basin’s base elevation sits at about 5,800 feet, which contributed to the challenging conditions.

“It’s difficult to respond to this as the worst case of the worst case but we are use to dealing with the ins and outs that mother nature throws at us over time,” said Nate Shake, director of mountain operations.

See how the snow saving program has been impacted:

Bogus Basin snow saving program impacted by poor Winter

The resort expanded the number of Snow Secure mats significantly after last year’s pilot program. Each mat can preserve roughly 10 acres of snow at a depth of about one foot.

Still, leaders say the project will likely need another year to reach its full potential after a season many described as historically difficult.

“Having the most difficult winter since the 1930s is a pretty extraordinary situation,” Smith said. “We wouldn’t have been able to get through it without the support of our community, employees and the greater Treasure Valley.”