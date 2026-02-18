Powder arrives at Bogus Basin after 10 inches falls overnight, more terrain to open

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — Snow has finally arrived at Bogus Basin, and neighbors are wasting no time hitting the slopes after more than 10 inches of fresh powder transformed the mountain in the past 24 hours.

"It feels great! When the first chair opened, we got fresh tracks, and it was awesome! One of the best days of the season!" said Scott LaRock, a Boise resident.

The recent storm is giving Bogus Basin a much-needed boost after a Herculean snowmaking effort was required to keep the ski lift spinning since opening on Thanksgiving.

"This is what everybody's been waiting for. It is snowing, and it snowed overnight, almost 10 inches, and continuing to snow. We expect more snow tonight," said Nate Shake, Bogus Basin Director of Mountain Operations.

Shake said the resort expects an additional 4 to 5 inches of snow overnight, adding to the already significant accumulation.

"This snow is a game changer for us, absolutely, and it's going to allow us to open more terrain," Shake said. "Hopefully that puts a jump in sales, but mostly gets our season pass holders who have supported us all season up here and riding and using their passes."

The snowfall comes after what Shake described as a "historically bad season" that has relied heavily on snowmaking operations.

"We're going to continue making snow. That's been the one bright point in a historically bad season: is how well the snowmaking has worked, and this is literally the season that we built the snowmaking system for," said Shake. "Without it, we would not have opened, we wouldn't have been able to provide skiing since Thanksgiving."

"Hopefully now Mother Nature can kick in and get us those backside lifts open and get the whole mountain open and what everybody's been waiting for," added Shake.

“Well, they’ve been handling it like everybody else on the West Coast. Just bear it and grin it," LaRock said.

Skiers and riders patiently waited in line Tuesday to enjoy the first true powder day of the year.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6

"How this early season has been, it has been a little upsetting, but today has been like the first good day of snow, which has been so happy for me!" said Carter Brazelton, a BSU student.

The fresh snow even tempted some kids away from school for the day.

"Technically, we're supposed to be in school," said Julian Maxwell-Macca, a Boise High student.

"Technically..." added Cordon Thompson, another Boise High student.

"Powder was too good!" Maxwell-Macca concluded.

Some families made skiing a learning opportunity, combining the powder day with introducing children to the sport.

"This is where Averly learned how to ski. So now we're going to teach Claire how to ski. It's her first time today, so we're missing school, and we're going to teach Claire how to ski," said Brooke Cantu, a Kuna neighbor.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 4-year-old Claire Cantu holds her older sister's hand as she prepares to ski at Bogus Basin for the first time.

“It’s a little unfortunate that we didn’t start skiing in December like we normally do, but it’s February. We got nine inches today, and we’re going to go take advantage of what we got," Cantu added.

With more than 10 inches of new snow, Bogus Basin opened several front-side routes that had been closed earlier this season, marking one of the busiest days on the mountain yet.

The snowfall is enabling the resort to expand terrain access significantly. Shake said the resort checked out the backside terrain and expects major openings by the weekend.

"What people can expect by this weekend, we did get out there, took a little sneak peek on the backside of the mountain. So the Superior chairlift, the Pine Creek chairlift, the Bitterroot chairlift, which have all been closed all season long, and we expect to open those by the weekend, if not earlier," Shake said.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6

For those who have been waiting for better conditions, Shake had an encouraging message.

"If you've been waiting, it's time to dust off those boards, get them out of the closet, get your gear ready, go pick up your pass, and come on up," Shake said.

LaRock summed up the sentiment of many skiers and snowboarders on the mountain. "There's nothing else I'd like to add other than pray for snow!" LaRock said.

