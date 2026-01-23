Built in 1973, Bogus Basin's newly renovated Pioneer Lodge offers skiers a world-class refuge

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — On Friday, Jan. 23, Bogus Basin will open its recently renovated Pioneer Lodge to the skiing and riding public.

The $5 million project brings several upgrades to the lodge, including new bathrooms, locker rooms, an updated third level with fresh food options, heated sidewalks and staircases, and an elevator.

“This remodel is one of the top improvements we have made,” said Brad Wilson, general manager of Bogus Basin.

The exterior also received a facelift, with the outer building being replaced with fire-resistant materials. A kitchenette is also apart of the added locker room so riders can bring their own food to make at the resort.

“Bogus Basin is here to serve the community and that's everyone in the community, so making the lodge accessible for everyone to be able to access and enjoy is a huge part of our mission,” said Hunter Campbell, director of finance at the resort.

Campbell is wheelchair bound after a neurological disorder diagnosis at 23. With the additions, he is now accessing the third floor for the very first time. “We have a big community of accessible skiers, and to bring and expand that accessibility to everyone to enjoy this lodge and all it has to offer is a big deal,” he said.

