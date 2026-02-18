Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Headed to the slopes? Here's what to keep in mind as you drive up Bogus Basin Road

Brady Caskey
BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — Bogus Basin Road is full of twists and turns, and now, as a winter storm hits, it's also full of ice and snow.

ACHD and Bogus Basin work together to keep Bogus Basin Road plowed and in good condition for drivers, but there are a few things to keep in mind as you head to the slopes and navigate some potentially slick roads.

