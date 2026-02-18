Winter conditions continue with expected valley snow

The Treasure valley is on track for valley snow on Wednesday.

An abnormal Winter has been shaken up this week with normal conditions finally returning to the Gem state. Mountain ranges in Idaho have already seen a fair bit of snow and resorts getting it too. Now its the valley floors turn.

Snow is expected in Boise just after the morning commute. Accumulation isn't set to climb above half an inch but the Treasure Valley could still see flakes fly. The afternoon will be much clearer with that trend expected to continue into the weekend.

As precipitation begins to lighten up, temperatures take a climb getting back into the 50's over the weekend. More showers are expected to return as the next work week arrives.

Stay warm and have a great Wednesday.