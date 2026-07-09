Bogus Basin uses giant tarps to fight invasive plants, reduce wildfire risk

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — Visitors to Bogus Basin may notice large tarps spread across parts of the mountain this summer, but resort officials say the coverings are serving an important purpose beyond protecting the resort's plant ecosystem.

The mountain recreation area recently launched a new effort aimed at removing invasive plant species while protecting the surrounding area.

“We love Bogus Basin. We are very fortunate to have such a nice resort so close,” said Blake Williams of Meridian, who frequently visits the resort with his grandchildren.

Williams said his family enjoys year-round activities at the resort, from mountain biking and the Glade Runner mountain coaster in the summer to skiing during the winter months.

Resort officials say maintaining those activities also means protecting the mountain environment.

“It is our new program that we have started here,” said Veronika Odom, Bogus Basin’s sustainability steward supervisor.

Check out the tarps protecting Bogus Basin's ecosystem:

Bogus Basin's 'new project' kills invasive plants

Instead of relying on herbicides, the resort is using tarps to naturally eliminate invasive weeds by trapping heat and blocking sunlight.

“To help promote the heating and removal of invasive species around Bogus Basin,” Odom said.

The process has already shown results, according to resort staff. Areas treated last fall have since been reseeded with native plants, which are beginning to grow again where invasive species once were.

Officials say the work also helps reduce wildfire fuel loads during Idaho’s hot and dry summer months.

Odom encouraged visitors to help prevent the spread of invasive plants by cleaning outdoor gear and checking pets after visiting trails and recreation areas.

“Wash your bikes frequently, check your dogs’ paws for any seeds such as cheat grass or spotted knapweed,” Odom said.

The environmental project comes as Bogus Basin prepares for another busy summer season, including the return of its “Music on the Mountain” concert series this weekend.

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