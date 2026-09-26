Fire Districts expected to consolidate on October 1, Blaine County Fire & Rescue shares

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Earlier this month, Idaho News 6 told you about the agreement reached between Blaine County South Fire Protection District and Ketchum Fire District to consolidate as one agency: Blaine County Fire & Rescue (BCFR)

We are now learning from BCFR that residents can expect the change to take effect on Oct. 1.

Here's what you need to know about the agency before it takes shape next month.

Blaine County Blaine County fire districts reach agreement to officially consolidate KMVT News Staff

Where will Blaine County Fire & Rescue operate?

Fire protection and emergency medical services will be available "across a combined area of the Wood River Valley," BCFR said.

Wildland and wildland-urban firefighting and hazardous materials response will also be provided by BCFR in these areas.

Will there be any major change for residents?

BCFR shared that residents would experience limited immediate change, stating that usual first responders would come from their same stations, with the primary emergency contact number remaining 911.

The only real change at this time that BCFR shared was the response, which becomes "one command structure, one training program, one set of policies, and one budget, in place of two of each."

Why is this consolidation happening?

Four consultant studies from 1991 to now recommended consolidation before it was recommended that the two agencies become one.

“Our board voted for consolidation because the case has been studied for decades, the crews have already proved it in the field under the joint powers agreement, and our taxpayers deserve one accountable organization instead of multiple overlapping ones. For BC South residents, the change on October 1 is not a new station or a new number to call — it is a stronger system behind the same firefighters and paramedics they already know. One organization gives us the flexibility to put the right resources on the right call as demand grows, while keeping local representation through elected commissioners. This honors the work of Wood River Fire & Rescue, West Magic, and BC South and puts our constituents on a more resilient footing for the long term.” — Dennis Kavanagh, Chair, BC South Fire Protection District Board of Fire Commissioners.

Voters in Ketchum also played a role in the merger, with 70% placing their votes in favor of consolidation.

“October 1st marks a historic day in Blaine County as Blaine County Fire and Rescue officially launches. The leadup has been many decades of studies, attempts and challenges to valley wide fire and EMS consolidation. It is an absolute honor and privilege to be part of the team that has brought this to fruition. Consolidation will bring greater unity of leadership, operations and increased efficiency to the valley, by providing flexibility and coordination to the crews and stations as response needs continue to grow in number and difficulty. ” — Pete Schwartz, Chair, Ketchum Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners.

Last year, a fire chief was jointly hired by both Ketchum and CC South boards to begin the process.

“I’ve only been part of this effort for about a year. I was hired to complete a consolidation that Blaine County has studied for more than 30 years. The credit belongs to the community, our elected officials, and especially the firefighters and paramedics who have already set the conditions for Blaine County Fire & Rescue to be a resilient, efficient, and effective organization. We proved the concept over the past months under a joint powers agreement—running calls together, sharingstations and apparatus, and operating as one team in the field. On October 1 we take the first formal step: one command structure, one training program, one set of policies, and one budget. That is what neither agency could do as well alone, and it is how we begin building ‘One Valley – One Team’ for the people who do this work and the people we serve.” — Fire Chief Kevan Crawley.



What's next?

On Nov. 3, voters in Hailey will make the call on whether or not they will be annexed into BCFR's district. Regardless of what they decide, the consolidation will move forward on Oct. 1.

The new district aims to dedicate their first year on integration, including creating a single policy manual, unifying training and qualification standards, establishing common apparatus and equipment specifications, and setting a combined budget.

As of Oct. 1, commissioners from both districts will also serve on the new district board until 2028, when a five-member board will step in. Each commissioner in this board, BCFR said, will be "elected to represent a sub-district, as Idaho law provides."