Blaine County fire districts reach agreement to officially consolidate

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — The boards of the Ketchum Fire District and BC South Fire Protection District have agreed to officially consolidate after operating together as Blaine County Fire & Rescue since July.

The boards approved the consolidation on Sept. 1, according to a news release from Blaine County Fire & Rescue. Under Idaho law, the consolidation will become official 30 days after the approval unless a petition challenging the move is filed.

A petition would need signatures from at least 25% of the qualified electors in either fire district. If a valid petition is filed, the consolidation would instead go before voters in a public election.

“This is a historic moment for Blaine County, and I am proud to have been selected to lead such an outstanding group of people,” Blaine County Fire & Rescue Chief Kevan Crawley said.

The Ketchum Fire District and BC South Fire Protection District have been operating together as Blaine County Fire & Rescue since July 1. Personnel from Ketchum, Hailey and BC South have been training together, staffing stations and responding to emergencies as one team.

Blaine County Fire & Rescue will continue providing services throughout the community during the 30-day period.

A separate ballot measure expected in November will determine whether the Hailey Fire Department joins Blaine County Fire & Rescue.

“This milestone is worth celebrating, but our work is not finished,” Crawley said. “The next 30 days and the months leading to November will help determine the future of fire and emergency services in our communities.”