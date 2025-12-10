Blaine County Sheriff's Office warns of scam callers targeting residents

BLAINE COUNTY — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office released a statement Tuesday to warn the public of a phone scam targeting residents.

The release explains that the department has received several reports from residents that a convincing scam caller is asking for money, posing as a law enforcement official.

"We have had numerous reports of calls supposedly from 'a Federal Marshal' hitting our residents recently. The caller is quite aggressive and convincing. It's a SCAM!"

Officials caution the public that law enforcement officers will never call to say that they have a warrant.

The warning also explains that you cannot pay a fee to make a warrant disappear.

"Don't let scammers trick you out of your hard-earned money," BCSO said.