Blaine County's CodeRED alert system compromised by hackers

BLAINE COUNTY — Blaine County officials notified residents yesterday, Nov. 25, that their emergency notification app, CodeRED, has been attacked by an "organized cybercriminal group". Officials said that important data has been compromised.

According to the release, the breach may have affected names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and CodeRED account passwords of system users.

County officials are urging residents who use the same password on other websites to change those passwords immediately.

"Stay vigilant about suspicious emails and calls, and monitor your accounts," officials said.

At this time, there is no evidence that the compromised data has been published or distributed by the hackers.

Despite the security breach, Blaine County says it will continue using Code Red for now while exploring alternative emergency notification systems.

County officials recommend residents remain alert for any suspicious activity on their accounts and to report any unusual communications they may receive.

Blaine County officials say they will share more information as it becomes available.

This story was initially written for broadcast and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.