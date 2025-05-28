Beat the heat: Boise's outdoor pools opening for summer season

BOISE, Idaho — Boise residents have a new way to beat the heat as the city's outdoor pools are officially opening for the season on Wednesday.

Outdoor pools in Boise include the Ivywild, Borah, and Fairmont Pools, as well as the Natatorium Pool and Hydrotube. The South and Lowell pools remain closed.

Most pools operate daily from 1-5 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m., though the Natatorium Pool closes at 5 p.m. on Sundays for private rentals.

Tickets cost $4 for those 17 and younger, $6 for adults, and are free for people over 62. All of Boise's pools also have a $10 daily deal, which includes admission for one adult and two kids.

Season swim passes, which cover entry to all 4 pools, are available online. Youth passes are $32 for Boise residents and $49.60 for non-residents. Adult passes are $50 for residents and $77.50 for non-residents.

Kids must be 9 or older to visit any of the pools without an adult. To learn more, visit cityofboise.org.