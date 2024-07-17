New swim spot on the Bench? City Council decides on future of Boise's pools

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Council members recently discussed the future of two historic pools in the city, and now a new pool is set to be constructed at an elementary school on the Boise Bench.

The pools at Lowell Elementary and South Jr High School were constructed in 1953 and are now the oldest facilities in the Boise Parks and Recreation system.

The pools have served the community for decades, but in that time many code compliance and safety issues have come to light. A City Council meeting held on Tuesday, July 16 saw council members deciding on the future of both historic pools.

Options to renovate or rebuild the South Pool were discussed, but council members made a unanimous decision to relocate the pool to nearby Whitney Elementary at the meeting.

The new pool is estimated to cost the city $7.8 million and more than doubles the number of residents living within a 10-minute walk from the pool. The initial design plan for the new pool shared at the meeting is available below.

With the decision to move the pool to Whitney, City Council members confirmed that they have not decided on the future of the South Pool. The city will be seeking community input on the future of the historic structure before any decisions are made.

The new pool at Whitney was described by city officials as a "regional destination pool" that would provide residents with a high quality new swim spot right in their neighborhood.

No decision has been made on the construction timeline at this point.

“Opening these pools is a priority and we’ve heard loud and clear from residents that access to safe, affordable swimming options in their neighborhoods is important,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “This path forward highlights the historic significance of Lowell Pool and the Wesley Bintz design, while creating a new, regional pool facility for families on the Boise Bench and beyond. Both are important investments with Boise’s past, present and future in mind.”

During the meeting it was also decided that Lowell Pool will be renovated to bring the current facility up to modern accessibility and safety standards. The renovations are estimated to cost the city $9.2 million. Initial design plans for the renovation are available below.

Opportunities for public feedback on the design of the new Whitney Pool as well as the future of the South Pool will be announced at a later date.

More background on the Lowell and South Pools is available on the city's website.