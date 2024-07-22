Air quality advisory in effect for Ada, Canyon, other Idaho counties

IDAHO — With several fires raging near the Treasure Valley, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has released an air quality advisory to residents of Ada, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington Counties.

The advisory lists the current air quality index as unhealthy for sensitive groups as wildfire smoke pours into the valley.

The air quality forecast shows that the unhealthy conditions are expected to last through Wednesday, July 24.

More information on the air quality in the effected Idaho counties is expected to be released in the afternoon on July 22.