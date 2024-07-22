Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Air quality advisory in effect for Ada, Canyon, other Idaho counties

448686448_789314796719983_2737273248292168414_n.jpg
BLM Idaho Fire
448686448_789314796719983_2737273248292168414_n.jpg
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jul 22, 2024

IDAHO — With several fires raging near the Treasure Valley, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has released an air quality advisory to residents of Ada, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington Counties.

RELATED | Durkee Fire sears over 170,000 acres in eastern Oregon, containment at 0%

The advisory lists the current air quality index as unhealthy for sensitive groups as wildfire smoke pours into the valley.

The air quality forecast shows that the unhealthy conditions are expected to last through Wednesday, July 24.

RELATED | Cow Valley Fire now covers 133,408 acres, containment at 77%

More information on the air quality in the effected Idaho counties is expected to be released in the afternoon on July 22.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights