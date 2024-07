MALHEUR COUNTY — The Cow Valley fire has changed direction and is now traveling east, toward the town of Brogan at a high rate of speed. The fire is on both the south and north sides of the highway. Citizens living in Brogan and in and around the Brogan canyon may be at risk if fire crews can't contain it.

Brogan citizens are strongly encouraged to make preparations to vacate your home, should the order come at a later time.

More information will come, so return back for more updates.