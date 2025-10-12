Woman charged after pointing gun at two people outside of Boise Costco, BPD says

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police says a 65-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after pulling a gun on two people outside of a Costco.

According to the Boise Police Department, officers responded to a report of a road-rage incident on the 2000 block of S. Cole Road at around 1:30 p.m. on October 11.

Evidence indicates the suspect, 65-year-old Debra Franklin of Boise, pointed her firearm at two people from her vehicle. She then parked her car and went inside Costco.

Authorities located Franklin as she was exiting the store and booked her into the Ada County jail on two counts of aggravated assault, both classified as felonies.