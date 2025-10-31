Vehicle linked to series of burglaries crashes after pursuit; juvenile driver faces felony charges

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 17-year-old driver and an adult female passenger are facing multiple felony charges after a police pursuit ended in a rollover crash, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said in a press release.

At around 11:30 p.m. on October 30, a deputy with the ACSO observed a black 2008 BMW matching the description of a vehicle believed to be associated with a series of vehicle burglaries and grand thefts.

The deputy tried to make a traffic stop near Eagle and Overland, when the driver turned off the vehicle's lights and sped away at 80 miles per hour. The vehicle then entered a neighborhood near Victory and Meridian, where authorities located the vehicle a second time.

Deputies attempted another traffic stop, but the driver fled again, resulting in a pursuit that ended in a rollover crash near the intersection of N. Locust Grove Road and the railroad tracks.

In a search of the vehicle, authorities discovered a stolen handgun, burglary tools, and methamphetamine.

All three occupants were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the juvenile female passenger was released to her family. The 17-year-old driver and an adult female passenger remain hospitalized and face multiple felony charges pending medical clearance.

This incident is still under investigation by ACSO.