Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAda County

Actions

Vehicle linked to series of burglaries crashes after pursuit; juvenile driver faces felony charges

Ada County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Ada County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Photo Courtesy: Ada County Sheriff's Office<br/>
Ada County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
Posted

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 17-year-old driver and an adult female passenger are facing multiple felony charges after a police pursuit ended in a rollover crash, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said in a press release.

At around 11:30 p.m. on October 30, a deputy with the ACSO observed a black 2008 BMW matching the description of a vehicle believed to be associated with a series of vehicle burglaries and grand thefts.

The deputy tried to make a traffic stop near Eagle and Overland, when the driver turned off the vehicle's lights and sped away at 80 miles per hour. The vehicle then entered a neighborhood near Victory and Meridian, where authorities located the vehicle a second time.

Deputies attempted another traffic stop, but the driver fled again, resulting in a pursuit that ended in a rollover crash near the intersection of N. Locust Grove Road and the railroad tracks.

In a search of the vehicle, authorities discovered a stolen handgun, burglary tools, and methamphetamine.

All three occupants were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the juvenile female passenger was released to her family. The 17-year-old driver and an adult female passenger remain hospitalized and face multiple felony charges pending medical clearance.

This incident is still under investigation by ACSO.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights