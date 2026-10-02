Trial set for Boise man charged with first-degree murder

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 is learning more about Brian Jones' case this Friday.

We previously told you that Jones had plead not guilty to killing Abel Garcia Jr. near the Boise Airport on Nov. 20, 2025.

Initially, Jones notified dispatchers that Garcia Jr.'s death was an assisted suicide — which is illegal in Idaho. He was booked into Ada County Jail, and held without bail before pleading not guilty on Mar. 6, 2026.

According to court records, a five-day jury trial has been set for Jones in Ada County. The proceedings will begin on Oct. 19.