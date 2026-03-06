Boise man who pleads not guilty to first degree-murder, previously saying it was 'assisted suicide'

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man charged with first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in Ada County Court on Friday.

As we previously reported, Boise Police arrested 39-year-old Brian Jones on Nov. 20, 2025, after he called dispatchers around 12:45 a.m. and told them he had killed his friend at a hotel near the Boise Airport on the 2500 block of Sunrise Rim.

The deceased person was later identified as Abel Garcia Jr.

Jones reportedly told dispatchers the killing was an assisted suicide, claiming his friend wanted to die. Assisted suicide is illegal in Idaho. He was later booked into the Ada County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Jones is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on July 31, 2026, and is being held without bail.