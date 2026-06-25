'Soak then dispose': Boise Fire warns improper fireworks disposal can spark fires after the Fourth

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — As fireworks stands open across the Treasure Valley ahead of Independence Day, Boise Fire officials and local vendors are reminding residents to celebrate responsibly by following state and local fireworks laws and properly disposing of used fireworks.

WATCH: Boise Fire reminds residents to soak fireworks before throwing them away

Boise Fire warns improper fireworks disposal can spark fires after the Fourth

Fireworks sold at many seasonal stands are classified as "Safe and Sane" fireworks, meaning they remain on the ground and do not launch into the air.

"We're expecting it to be a pretty big year and hopefully it'll be lots of fun for everyone celebrating," said Kristen Ransom, who operates a fireworks tent near Eagle and McMillan roads.

Ransom said vendors work to educate customers about using fireworks safely while making sure they understand which products are legal.

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"They're allowed to be lit in the streets of your neighborhoods," Ransom said. "We want to make sure that people are having fun but also being safe and cautious while doing so."

Firefighters expect another busy Independence Day as families gather to celebrate.

"America's independence and 250 years — it's a lot of cause for celebration, which can sometimes lead to 'cause for' emergency response," said Forrest France, an inspector with Boise. "Every one of these calls requires quite a bit of resources to appropriately handle."

In addition to preventing fires during celebrations, Boise Fire is urging residents to properly dispose of used fireworks once the festivities are over.

Fire officials say discarded fireworks can remain hot for hours and have caused overnight garbage can fires that spread to nearby structures.

"Folks will dump them in a garbage can, and then at three in the morning, we end up responding to a structure fire because of the garbage can," said France. "We want people to put them in a bucket, soak them overnight, and dispose of them wet in a sealed bag the next day."

Boise Fire recommends keeping a bucket of water or a hose nearby while using legal fireworks and reminds residents to soak spent fireworks overnight before throwing them away.

Boise Fire officials say crews have already responded to fireworks-related incidents this summer, including one at Camel's Back Park.

The department reminds residents that fireworks are prohibited in Boise city parks and throughout the Boise Foothills due to elevated wildfire danger.

Officials also note that while some aerial fireworks can legally be purchased in Idaho, they cannot legally be used without the appropriate professional permit.