Low snow pack has experts 'concerned' for wildfire season

IDAHO — Idaho’s winter is trending toward historically below-average conditions, with record-low snowpack at lower elevations now raising red flags for wildfire season.

Water and weather experts say they’re seeing patterns similar to years past — and if current conditions continue, fire season could be a busy one.

“It’s like one of the dominoes has already fallen with this low snowpack,” said Jim Wallmann, a meteorologist with the National Interagency Fire Center. “Do we have the others? Do we have a relatively warm and dry spring that continues into early summer? Then it will only take one good heat wave, and we could be off to the races.”

Snowpack plays a larger role than just refilling Idaho’s reservoirs. Slow runoff helps keep forest floors moist and supports vegetation growth. Without adequate snowpack, those safeguards disappear during a warm, dry summer — creating conditions that make it easier for wildfires to ignite and spread.

The concern isn’t limited to Idaho.

“This is a western United States problem,” said Alejandro Flores, a geosciences professor at Boise State University. “California is below average. Nevada is below average. Much of Utah is below average. This is something being experienced throughout the western United States.”

A cooler, wetter spring could still help, but lower elevations in Idaho are running out of time to build snowpack