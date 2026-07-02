One wrong spark could cost you: Treasure Valley agencies warn of fireworks dangers

BOISE, Idaho — Fireworks will light up the Treasure Valley sky this Fourth of July, but firefighters and law enforcement say one wrong decision could quickly turn a celebration into an emergency.

“All we're really asking for is for everyone to have a very safe Fourth of July,” said Roy Boehm, Boise Fire Prevention Captain.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is joining local police and fire agencies in reminding neighbors to celebrate responsibly.

WATCH: Officials push for safe Fourth of July celebrations, renew calls to ban illegal fireworks sales

Boise firefighters, law enforcement urge safe Fourth of July celebration

“We will make sure that you're prosecuted,” said Sheriff Matt Clifford. “I'll do everything I can to make sure you have to pay back the taxpayers for whatever reckless behavior you're having and whatever you burned up. So please be responsible.”

Officials say “safe and sane” fireworks that stay on the ground are legal within most city limits. However, aerial fireworks remain illegal to use in Idaho despite being sold in some parts of the state.

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“The biggest thing is illegal fireworks,” said Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea. “Until the state legislature bans the sale of those illegal fireworks, every community in this state is going to deal with the repercussions. It's really ridiculous, actually.”

It would take action from state lawmakers to prohibit the sale of illegal fireworks statewide.

“Why make it so easy for people to access them by allowing the sale when we don't allow the use?” Sheriff Clifford said. “I think that's in the legislator's hands, but I would agree with the ban.”

Regardless of whether that changes, firefighters say many of the fires they respond to do not start while fireworks are being lit — they happen after the celebration is over.

“Last year we did have quite a few fires, and a lot of them actually were the start of just the improper disposal, really,” said Steven Taulbee, Deputy Chief of Prevention for Meridian Fire.

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Firefighters say used fireworks can stay hot for hours, igniting garbage cans, garages and even homes if they are thrown away too soon.

“Always be prepared for the unexpected, have a garden hose nearby,” Boehm said. “The best thing you do is you take it, you put it in a bucket of water and let it fully cool, ideally you'd do this [for] 12 hours.”

ACSO is also asking residents to avoid calling 911 for fireworks-related non-emergencies. Instead, people are encouraged to call or text the agency's non-emergency dispatch line: 208-377-6790.