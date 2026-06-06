One man hospitalized following early morning pursuit in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — One man and one woman were injured following a pursuit in Garden City early Saturday morning.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, at around 1 a.m. on June 6, an Eagle Police deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a black Subaru in the area of N. Glenwood St. and W. State St.

After the deputy turned on his overhead emergency lights, the driver fled southbound on N. Glenwood St. A mile and a half later, the driver attempted to turn westbound on W. Chinden when it collided with a truck.

The driver of the Subaru, an adult male, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The female passenger of the Subaru sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital and was later released.

The driver of the truck, an adult male, was not injured in the crash.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation.