Court documents detail allegations against Boise school bus driver arrested for child sex abuse

BOISE, Idaho — Court documents released this week provide new details in the case of a contracted bus driver for the Boise School District who was arrested on multiple felony child sex crime charges.

Kayden Peterson, 29, was arrested by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office on April 7, following a warrant tied to allegations involving a minor. He is charged with sexual abuse of a child under 16, two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, and sexual battery of a minor aged 16 or 17.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Ada County court, the alleged conduct spans from 2015 to 2024 and involves a child identified by initials. The document outlines multiple incidents, including alleged sexual contact and lewd acts over several years. Investigators added that the alleged victim was known to Peterson outside of his job with Durham School Services.

Court records also show Peterson made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, where he was advised of his rights and the charges against him. A judge set bail at $500,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Tuesday, April 21.

READ MORE | Contracted bus driver with Boise Schools arrested for child sex crimes

A separate no-contact order issued in the case prohibits Peterson from contacting his stepbrother, who has not been identified.

The Boise School District reportedly notified Durham School Services that Peterson is no longer permitted to work under their contract. Additionally, the district and bus company have identified the routes Peterson drove between March 27 and April 7, 2026.

If your student rode one of these routes and you have information you believe may be important to share, the Boise School District encourages you to contact the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 1-800-843-5678.

Thursday, March 27



PM Route 678 — Mountain View Elementary, Lowell Elementary

Bus monitor assigned: Yes



Monday, March 30



AM Route 713 — Hillside Junior High, Boise High School, Lincoln Early Learning Center

PM Route 713 — Lowell Elementary (early release), Hillside Junior High, Whittier Elementary

Bus monitor assigned: Yes



Tuesday, March 31



AM Route 713 — Hillside Junior High, Boise High School, Lincoln Early Learning Center

PM Route 713 — Lowell Elementary (early release), Hillside Junior High, Whittier Elementary

Bus monitor assigned: Yes

Activity Trip — Highlands Elementary to Boise Art Museum

Bus monitor assigned: Yes



Wednesday, April 1



AM Route 713 — Hillside Junior High, Boise High School, Lincoln Early Learning Center

Midday Route 587 — Owyhee Early Learning Center

Bus monitor assigned: Yes

PM Route 631 — Riverglen Junior High, Koelsch Elementary

Bus monitor assigned: No



Thursday, April 2



AM Route 631 — Riverglen Junior High, Capital High School, Koelsch Elementary, Morley Nelson Elementary

Bus monitor assigned: Yes (Riverglen/Capital Only)

PM Route 631 — Riverglen Junior High, Koelsch Elementary

Bus monitor assigned: No

Activity Trip — Les Bois Junior High volleyball transportation (Riverglen to Les Bois)

Bus monitor assigned: Yes



Friday, April 3



AM Route 631 — Riverglen Junior High, Capital High School, Koelsch Elementary, Morley Nelson Elementary

Bus monitor assigned: Yes (Riverglen/Capital Only)

PM Route 709 — Treasure Valley Math & Science Center to Hillside Junior High, Taft Elementary, Lincoln Early Learning Center

Bus monitor assigned: Yes (Hillside/Taft Only)



Monday, April 6



AM Route 631 — Riverglen Junior High, Capital High School, Koelsch Elementary, Morley Nelson Elementary

Bus monitor assigned: Yes (Riverglen/Capital Only)

PM Route 604 — Taft Elementary, Whittier Elementary

Bus monitor assigned: No



Tuesday, April 7

