Bus driver contracted with the Boise School District arrested for child sex crimes

BOISE — A bus driver contracted with the Boise School District has been arrested on several felony sex crime charges.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office released that on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., ACSO patrol deputies and Special Victims Unit detectives arrested 29-year-old Kayden Peterson.

Peterson was arrested on an active arrest warrant for four felonies, including Sexual Battery of a Minor Child Sixteen or Seventeen Years of Age, Sexual Abuse of a Child Under the Age of Sixteen Years and two counts of Lewd Conduct with a Minor Under Sixteen.

He was booked into Ada County Jail.

ACSO said that Peterson was employed as a bus driver for a contracted provider serving the Boise School District.

Peterson knew the victim in a connection unrelated to his employment, ACSO said.

The Boise School District reportedly notified Durham School Services that Peterson is no longer permitted to work under their contract.

The ACSO asks anyone with additional information regarding the suspect or case to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or to email tips@adacounty.id.gov.

No additional details will be released at this time due to the nature of the case, ACSO said.

"The Ada County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the cooperation of the Boise School District during this investigation," ACSO said, "Their partnership helped support deputies’ efforts to promptly and safely make the arrest."