Man booked into Ada County Jail after passing out at the wheel and crashing into a Boise home

BOISE, Idaho — A driver has been booked into the Ada County Jail after passing out at the wheel and crashing into a Boise home.

Ada County officials say that, on the morning of July 19, a deputy was patrolling near S. Cloverdale Road in Boise when a driver flagged him down.

A driver advised the deputy that another driver in a red Dodge 1500 had been passed out at the wheel.

The deputy attempted to stop the Dodge driver, but the driver did not pull over. A short pursuit ensued, ending with the driver crashing into a residence near the corner of La Grange and Loughs.

There were residents inside the house at the time of the crash, but they were uninjured.

Police say the driver was uncooperative, and two deputies deployed their tasers and took the man into custody. The driver was identified as 43-year-old Robert Torres Limon.

Torres Limon was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Ada County Jail. He faces charges of fleeing and eluding (F), resisting & obstructing (M), and driving under the influence (M).