BOISE, Idaho — A former Lyft driver convicted of rape and other felonies is asking an Ada County judge for a new jury trial as the passenger in the case pursues a separate lawsuit against Lyft.

WATCH | Lyft faces civil lawsuit as convicted driver asks for new jury trial

Lyft faces civil lawsuit as convicted driver asks for new jury trial

A jury convicted Al Majzoub in June of first-degree kidnapping, rape and forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. The charges stem from an August 2024 Lyft ride.

The judge did not rule on the request for a new trial during Wednesday’s hearing. Instead, the court scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m. Sentencing is now scheduled for Nov. 4.

Al Majzoub’s convictions remain in place while the motion is pending.

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Separate lawsuit filed against Lyft

The victim has filed a civil lawsuit against Lyft, Inc.

The complaint alleges Lyft was negligent in screening, training and supervising its drivers. It also accuses the company of failing to adequately warn riders or implement sufficient safety measures. Lyft has not been found liable for those allegations.

The lawsuit says the incident caused the passenger lasting physical and psychological injuries affecting their health, ability to work and everyday activities. Her attorneys describe the alleged injuries as “debilitating, permanent, and progressive.”

The complaint seeks damages in an amount to be determined by a jury.

During Wednesday’s criminal hearing, defense counsel cited the civil lawsuit and argued that the passenger could use Al Majzoub’s conviction to “enrich herself.” That is the defense’s argument and has not been established as fact.

The civil lawsuit against Lyft and the State of Idaho’s criminal case against Al Majzoub are separate proceedings.