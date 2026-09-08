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New trial motion filed by Lyft driver convicted of kidnapping, sexual assault

Zkaria Mahmmd Al Majzoub
ADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Zkaria Mahmmd Al Majzoub
Posted

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho News 6 is learning new information regarding Zkaria Mahmmd Al Majzoub, a Lyft driver found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a passenger in August.

According to court documents, Al Majzoub filed a motion for a new trial, with a hearing set for Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m.

His sentencing will now be on Sept. 16.

We first told you about this incident in June, when the Ada County Prosecutors office said that the 44-year-old took a female passenger off her route to a remote area.

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