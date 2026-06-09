Ada County jury finds Lyft driver guilty of kidnapping, rape

BOISE, Idaho — An Ada County jury recently found 44-year-old Lyft driver Zkaria Mahmmd Al Majzoub guilty of Kidnapping, Rape, and Forcible Penetration of a Foreign Object.

The Ada County Prosecutors office says on Aug. 6, 2024, Al Majzoub took a female passenger off route and to a remote area where he proceeded to sexually assault the victim.

Before the encounter, the passenger alerted a friend that they were headed home. When too much time had elapsed before hearing from the passenger, the friend proceeded to use a location-finder application to view her friend's whereabouts. Immediately, the friend sensed something was wrong and reported the unfolding incident to law enforcement, which allowed officers to promptly locate the victim.

"On behalf of the State, we would like to thank the jury for their careful attention to the evidence," said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.

A sentencing will be held on Sep. 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. with Honorable Peter Barton presiding.