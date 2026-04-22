Judge denies request to reduce $500,000 bond in case against Boise school bus driver

BOISE, Idaho — A judge has rejected a request to reduce the bond in the case against a Boise school bus driver who has been accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

WATCH: Inside the courtroom, judge denies request to reduce bond

Judge rejects request to reduce bond in case against Boise school bus driver

29-year-old Kayden Peterson was arrested by the Ada County Sheriff's Office on April 7, following a warrant tied to allegations involving a minor. Peterson was charged with sexual abuse of a child under 16, two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, and sexual battery of a minor aged 16 or 17.

Peterson was a contracted bus driver for the Boise School District. The district has reportedly notified Durham School Services, Peterson's direct employer, that he is no longer permitted to work under their contract.

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Peterson's attorney argued that his client's $500,000 bond should be reduced, stating that the multiple felony charges against Peterson are based on incidents from several years prior.

However, the prosecution countered that Peterson might have had additional cases of abuse among his family members as recently as 2024.

The judge ruled in favor of the prosecution and kept Peterson's bond at $500,000.

His preliminary hearing has been pushed back to Tuesday, May 5, at the defense's request.