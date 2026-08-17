‘It’s fun for everybody’: Kids take over Boise Open for Junior Day

BOISE, Idaho — Championship Sunday at the Albertsons Boise Open isn't just about crowning a winner.

It's also a chance for young golfers to get on the course, try new activities, and experience professional golf during Junior Day.

WATCH | Kids take over Boise Open for Junior Day—

Young golfers find community, inspiration during Boise Open Junior Day

For seventh graders Sophie and Gwyneth, Junior Day offered a chance to practice their games while watching professionals compete.

“I like Junior Day because I get to practice golf in like a fun way where it’s fun for everybody, not just for one person, and you get to watch and learn,” Sophie said.

Gwyneth said watching the professionals gave her a chance to learn more about the game.

“I thought it was really fun, watching them. I learned a lot,” she said. “I watched how they handled their shots and everything with their caddies and stuff.”

Kids could participate in a variety of hands-on activities throughout the day, including putting and other golf games. Golf lessons were also offered on the driving range.

One of the main parts of Junior Day was First Tee Idaho, a nonprofit that uses golf to help young people develop skills both on and off the course.

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For Conlin Alzheimer, the organization has been part of his life for years. He started as a First Tee participant about eight years ago and has spent the past three years volunteering and working with the organization.

“We're all about teaching life lessons through golf, and I think that's really affected just the way that I view life,” Alzheimer said. “So it's really cool for me to help give other kids those perspectives.”

Now a high school senior, Alzheimer is helping coach younger golfers — giving them some of the same opportunities he had when he first joined First Tee.

He said Junior Day can help kids discover a sport they may want to continue playing.

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“I think it just helps kids get involved with the game of golf and find opportunities to continue golfing if they find a passion in it,” he said.

For the young golfers at Junior Day, the event offered a chance to learn from professionals, experiment with the game, and potentially discover a new passion.