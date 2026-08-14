BOISE, Idaho — After joining First Tee Idaho at 8 years old, Kailyn Peterson has spent the past decade learning more than just how to play golf.

Now, the recent high school graduate is giving back as a coach while preparing for her next chapter at Boise State University.

“I joined First Tee when I was 8 years old. I've watched the program change and it's watched me change. It's been an awesome relationship,” Peterson said.

WATCH | Boise teen earns national First Tee scholarship after 10 years in program

Boise teen earns national First Tee scholarship after 10 years in program

First Tee Idaho teaches golf while also emphasizing life skills, including building positive self-identity, growing through challenges and using good judgment.

“What they can learn on the golf course through the game of golf can have a positive impact on their life outside of the golf course,” First Tee Idaho Executive Director Nick Blasius said.

Peterson is now one of just 23 students nationwide selected to receive a four-year, $20,000 First Tee scholarship. The scholarship will help cover her college expenses as she begins studying nursing at Boise State this fall.

“I'm just super excited to be in a group with others who share the same abilities and passions as I do,” Peterson said.

After years in the program, Peterson is encouraging other kids who may be interested in golf to give First Tee a try — even if they've never picked up a club.

“You don't have to be a pro,” Peterson said. “Lots of people that I teach have never golfed before. I started and I had never golfed before, so I would say if you're on the fence about it, just go for it.”

First Tee Idaho will also be part of Junior Day at the Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday, August 16.

Blasius said the organization is the only nonprofit with a presence at the golf course throughout the event's activities on Sunday. First Tee provides activities for kids, along with a free hat and meal voucher.

In recent years, Blasius said between 400 and 500 children have participated in First Tee activities during Junior Day.

Kids 15 and younger get in free on Junior Day at the Albertsons Boise Open.

At Pierce Park Greens, First Tee Idaho continues to provide opportunities for young golfers to learn both on and off the course.