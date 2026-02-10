Idaho State Police reports two wrong-way drivers on I-84 in the past three days

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Over the past three days, Idaho State Police (ISP) have stopped two drivers traveling the wrong way on Interstate 84, with one incident ending in a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old Homedale woman.

In the most recent case, an ISP trooper acted quickly to block traffic and prevent a collision with the misdirected vehicle. No injuries were reported, and the driver was arrested on a reckless driving charge.

ISP is urging drivers to stay alert, obey road markings and traffic signs, and to call 911 immediately if they spot a wrong-way driver — while safely steering clear of the vehicle.

ALSO READ | Idaho State Police K-9s are now certified to detect fentanyl