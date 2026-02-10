Canyon County man charged with DUI, manslaughter in wrong-way crash on I-84

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Canyon County man is charged with vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, and aggravated DUI after he drove in the wrong direction on I-84, causing a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old from Homedale.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police (ISP) confirmed the suspect's identity as Kaleb Edward Lancaster of Nampa.

On Feb. 6, police say Lancaster was driving his silver 2003 Ford F350 the opposite way down I-84 eastbound between Caldwell and Nampa when he sideswiped a semi before hitting a Hyundai Elantra head-on. A Honda HRV was also involved in the crash. Multiple people were injured and transported to local hospitals, and all eastbound lanes were closed for about four hours. Gabriela Gonzalez, who was driving the Hyundai Elantra, died in the crash.

Lancaster is currently being held in the Ada County Jail on a $5,000,000 bond. However, he is currently listed as "not bailable" due to an Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) hold. That hold stems from a 2019 DUI conviction. According to IDOC, Lancaster was still on supervised probation when the most recent incident occurred, resulting in a parole violation.

ISP is investigating the crash.

