Idaho State Police K-9s are now certified to detect fentanyl

Idaho State Police announced that ISP K-9s have been certified to detect fentanyl. The certification is part of the state's ongoing effort to fight the dangerous opioid.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic drug behind a rise in overdose cases across the country.

All seven ISP drug detection dogs have been trained to detect the scent along with methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

“These dogs are incredibly smart and can typically learn a new scent in less than a week,” ISP K-9 Handler Sgt. Cottrell said.

The seven K-9's along with two explosive-detection dogs, are stationed throughout the state.

The fentanyl detection training is part of an ongoing mission to keep Idaho communities safe from dangerous narcotics.

“Being certified on this new odor only strengthens our efforts in the fight against illegal drugs,” Cottrell said.

ISP assures the public that all ISP handlers carry Narcan for themselves and their K9s.