Idaho Potato Drop says it's headed back to Capitol after exploring new venue

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Potato Drop will return to its traditional home outside the Idaho State Capitol this New Year's Eve, according to the event's founder, even after organizers explored moving the celebration to a new venue.

Last month, Expo Idaho officials told Ada County commissioners that Idaho Potato Drop organizers had toured the fairgrounds and were seeking a contract that would have utilized much of the property for the annual celebration.

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At the time, Expo Idaho Director Helen Baker said organizers were requesting a contract that would use nearly the entire grounds, including most of the Expo building.

However, Baker now says Expo Idaho will not host the event this year.

"We are not going to be the home to the Drop this year," Baker told Idaho News 6 in a statement.

Baker said the main Expo building, which organizers would have needed for the event, is already scheduled for painting, kitchen upgrades and other renovation projects during Christmas break.

Despite the change in plans, founder and organizer Dylan Cline told Idaho News 6 on Friday that the Idaho Potato Drop will return to its longtime location in front of the Capitol building in downtown Boise.

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The event's return comes less than a year after a young girl was injured by falling glass during the celebration's fireworks show. Following the incident, her family filed a tort claim against the City of Boise and others, alleging officials allowed the event to continue despite longstanding concerns about planning and permitting.

It is not yet clear whether any changes are planned for this year's event or fireworks display.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to organizers and the City of Boise for additional details about this year's celebration.