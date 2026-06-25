Parents of injured girl file tort claim over Idaho Potato Drop fireworks explosion

BOISE, Idaho — The family of a young girl injured when windows shattered during the 2026 Idaho Potato Drop fireworks show has filed a tort claim against the City of Boise and others, alleging officials allowed the event to continue despite years of concerns about planning and permitting.

The claim, filed on June 9 by Richard and Daryl Ratto on behalf of their daughter, I.R., says the child was severely injured by glass and debris after a fireworks explosion during the New Year's celebration in downtown Boise.

READ MORE | Child injured by broken glass during Idaho Potato Drop fireworks

According to the notice, the family alleges city officials had documented concerns dating back to at least 2018 involving event planning and execution by the Idaho New Years Commission, which organizes the Idaho Potato Drop. The claim alleges officials knew of repeated issues involving event plans and permit requirements but continued allowing the event to move forward.

The family claims I.R. suffered serious injuries and is seeking compensation for medical expenses, psychological and counseling costs, pain and suffering and mental anguish.

The claim says the incident happened shortly after midnight on Jan. 1 near North 6th Street and West Bannock Street during the Idaho Potato Drop celebration.

The notice was directed to the City of Boise Council Office, Boise City Attorney Jamie Sullivan, the Boise Office of Community Engagement and the Boise Special Events Team. The claim also names several Boise police officers and other individuals as persons involved.

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The family is seeking $10 million in damages against each respondent individually, or another amount that could be determined at trial.

A tort claim is typically a required step before a lawsuit can be filed against a government entity in Idaho.

Read the full tort claim below —

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