Idaho Potato Drop organizers exploring move to Expo Idaho fairgrounds

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Idaho Potato Drop organizers are exploring a move to Expo Idaho after last year's fireworks show near the State Capitol left a young girl injured by falling glass.

Expo Idaho Director Helen Baker told Ada County commissioners that Potato Drop organizers have completed a full tour of the fairgrounds and are now seeking a contract.

"They are now asking for a contract," Baker said. "It would be pretty close to a full-ground contract, even though they're looking at being, of course, outdoors. They also plan on using about 90% of the center."

WATCH | Idaho Potato Drop eyes Expo Idaho as potential new location

Idaho Potato Drop eyes Expo Idaho as potential new location

Idaho News 6 previously reported a young girl was injured when glass fell from nearby windows during the fireworks show. Her family has since filed a tort claim against the City of Boise and others, alleging officials allowed the event to continue despite years of concerns about planning and permitting.

READ MORE | Parents of injured girl file tort claim over Idaho Potato Drop fireworks explosion

Idaho News 6 reached out to Idaho Potato Drop organizers for comment but has not heard back yet.

A contract with Expo Idaho has not been finalized.

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