Idaho Foodbank urges residents to use online food locator as SNAP benefit delays loom

With federal SNAP payments set to be delayed starting Nov. 1, the Idaho Foodbank is directing Idahoans to its online Food Locator for help finding nearby pantries and meal sites
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank is reminding residents that help is available as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits face delays begin Nov. 1.

The expected delay in SNAP payments comes as the federal government remains partially shut down. The pause in funding could increase demand for food assistance among SNAP recipients and federal employees experiencing missed paychecks.

According to the Foodbank, more than 130,000 Idahoans currently rely on SNAP benefits.

By clicking the "Get Help" button at the top of the site, users can search by ZIP code to find local pantries, feeding sites, and other support locations. Each listing includes contact information and hours of operation, and officials recommend calling ahead to confirm hours before visiting.

The Idaho Foodbank partners with more than 400 organizations statewide, including schools, food pantries, senior centers, mobile pantries, and shelters to distribute food across Idaho.

Neighbors can find food assistance directly through the Idaho Foodbank’s food locator at idahofoodbank.org/getfood.

