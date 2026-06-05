Former IDOC officer and BSU student sentenced for rape, sexual assaults

BOISE, Idaho — After being sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole on May 12 for sexual abuse of a minor and other related charges, 22-year-old Isaiah Williams appeared again in district court on Friday, where he was sentenced to an additional 70 years in prison for two counts of Forcible Penetration with a Foreign Object, one count of Rape, and other drug charges.

District Judge Lynn Norton delivered the sentence, which originates from two separate trials regarding two victims.

According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Williams met the victims using Snapchat in November of 2024 and invited both victims to his apartment near Boise State University. Williams was employed by the Idaho Department of Corrections at the time but lied to his victims, telling them he was a police officer.

"Once alone with his victims, Williams sexually assaulted them despite their repeated objections," reports the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecution contended that Williams exhibited "predatory behavior" and would pose a risk to the community if released.

"The courage it took for these women to come forward and testify cannot be overstated,” said Jan Bennetts, Ada County Prosecutor. “Today's sentence, combined with the life sentence imposed three weeks ago, holds the defendant fully accountable and ensures the public is protected from him."