Former BSU student gets life sentence for sexual abuse of a minor, strangulation

BOISE, Idaho — A former Boise State student was recently sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole after being convicted of numerous charges last fall, including Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 16, Aggravated Assault, Evidence Destruction, and Witness Intimidation.

District Judge Cynthia Yee-Wallace delivered the sentence.

The charges stem from two separate cases, one in 2022 and the other in 2024, in which two young victims accused the now 22-year-old Isaiah Williams of assaulting them and subsequently threatening them if they reported the crimes to law enforcement.

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According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Williams sexually abused a 15-year-old girl in 2022 after "luring her to his BSU dorm, providing alcohol, and isolating her in his bedroom." When a friend attempted to intervene, Williams forcibly removed the person from the dorm room and locked them out.

In 2024, Williams strangled a 17-year-old girl in his apartment. At one point, Williams took the victim's phone to stop her from calling the police. He went on to lie to the victim, saying he was a police officer and that no one would believe her account.

Detectives later obtained video from Williams' phone that confirmed the strangulation.

“You are the type of person that every parent fears when they send their children off to college,” Judge Yee-Wallace told Williams. “Very few people who come before me truly engage in predatory behavior, and you are one of them.”

Williams faces a second sentencing hearing, scheduled for June 5, regarding an additional case involving felony convictions involving multiple victims.

Boise Police Detectives, the Special Victims Unit, and the Violent Crimes Unit were tasked with investigating Williams' crimes.