Former Boise school bus driver pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charges

BOISE, Idaho — A former Boise school bus driver accused of sexually abusing a child has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges.

Kayden Peterson, 29, entered the plea Thursday in Ada County court. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 21, which prosecutors expect to last three to four days.

Peterson is charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16 and four counts of lewd conduct with a minor child. All charges are felonies.

Watch below to learn what happened in court on Thursday —

Kayden Peterson enters not guilty plea

READ MORE | Court documents detail allegations against Boise school bus driver arrested for child sex abuse

If convicted, Peterson could face up to life in prison and fines totaling up to $250,000, along with a possible civil penalty of $25,000.

Peterson was arrested by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office on April 7 following allegations involving a minor.

He previously worked as a contracted bus driver for the Boise School District. Following his arrest, the district said Peterson was no longer permitted to work under its contract.

In April, a judge denied a request from Peterson’s attorney to reduce his $500,000 bond. During that hearing, prosecutors alleged there could have been additional abuse involving family members as recently as 2024.

A pretrial conference is set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 10.

RELATED | Contracted bus driver with Boise Schools arrested for child sex crimes