Faces of Hope seeks $450K to prevent location closure amid financial crisis

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Faces of Hope, an Idaho non-profit that helps those affected by domestic violence, is seeking $450,000 in "emergency funding" to continue operating at its current levels.

Without the emergency funding, Faces of Hope may have to close one of their Ada County locations. Faces of Hope currently has locations in both Boise and Meridian.

According to a press release, the funding deficit is the result of diminished private and corporate donations, federal funding cutbacks, higher operating costs due to inflation, and increased competition for limited grant money.

“Our employees are working harder than ever, even as we’ve had to reduce staff by more than 40 percent. And still, more survivors are coming to us for help.” - Paige Dinger, Executive Director



The organization says it has already made cuts, including reducing staff by more than 40% over the past year. That after Faces of Hope reported a 52% increase in the number of survivors served compared to the year prior.

If a location closes, Executive Director Paige Dinger says life-saving services will be at risk, including crisis intervention and safety planning, counseling and trauma support, emergency housing, food aid, and legal support.

Dinger claims $450,000 is the amount needed in order to maintain appropriate staffing levels and operations to ensure "dignity and safety" for the victims who walk through their doors.

Businesses and organizations can help by sponsoring matching gift challenges, hosting fundraisers, encouraging employee giving, and sharing Faces of Hope's mission with others.

